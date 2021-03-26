Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.33 Million Stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PPD were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $659,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in PPD during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in PPD during the 4th quarter valued at $1,513,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in PPD by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,920,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,077 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PPD by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 52,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPD. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,797,846.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 245.73. PPD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $38.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

