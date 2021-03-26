Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.40 Million Position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.44% of North American Construction Group worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOA. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOA stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $328.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

NOA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group raised their price target on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

