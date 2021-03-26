Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,462,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.01% of Fluidigm worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLDM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fluidigm by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 82,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of FLDM stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $318.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.87. Fluidigm Co. has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $44.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

