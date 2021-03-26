Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.57 Million Stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 204.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of KT worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in KT by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 180,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 96,953 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in KT by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in KT during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in KT by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. KT Co. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $12.26.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KT. TheStreet raised shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

