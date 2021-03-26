Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $4.07 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,593,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,519,000 after buying an additional 3,018,412 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,033 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,327 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,774,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,878,000 after purchasing an additional 898,140 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,611,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

EWJ stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.03. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.