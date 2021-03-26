Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $4.09 Million in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of ChemoCentryx at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 449.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,225,000 after buying an additional 555,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,804,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,507,000 after buying an additional 332,263 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at about $13,877,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 220.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after buying an additional 250,259 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $114,982.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $77,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,439,217.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,967 shares of company stock worth $5,878,829. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.30 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. Analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCXI. TheStreet downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

