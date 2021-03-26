Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $4.11 Million in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $230.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.12. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $110.18 and a one year high of $258.59.

