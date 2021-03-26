Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $4.28 Million in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 111,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

Shares of OKE opened at $49.69 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

