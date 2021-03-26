Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $4.43 Million in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 123,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CFG opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

