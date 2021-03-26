Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $4.03 Million Investment in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GFL shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

