Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 8,400 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.28% of Equity Bancshares worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 504.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the third quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. Analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In related news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $236,782.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,807 shares of company stock worth $392,333. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

