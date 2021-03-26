Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Nexa Resources worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEXA shares. TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.72.

NEXA opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Nexa Resources S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.43 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2643 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is 72.22%.

Nexa Resources Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.