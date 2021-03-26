Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 363.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Tenet Healthcare worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4,624.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 78,244 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THC opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.03. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

