Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 363.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Tenet Healthcare worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4,624.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 78,244 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
THC opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.03. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.
In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on THC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.