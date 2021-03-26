Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,371,900 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,371,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 14,654 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 357,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,178,000 after acquiring an additional 42,550 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,034,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

