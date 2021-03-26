Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 14,700 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIACA opened at $66.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $101.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

