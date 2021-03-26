Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 208,800 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pearson worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the third quarter worth $1,296,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pearson by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 117,913 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Pearson by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 351,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 100,044 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 618,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,902 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000.

PSO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pearson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. Pearson plc has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.1885 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

