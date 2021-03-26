Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ICU Medical worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ICU Medical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICUI. Raymond James lifted their price target on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $2,442,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,597,125. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $204.12 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.57 and a 12-month high of $236.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.34 and a 200-day moving average of $200.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $320.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

