Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of Omega Flex worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFLX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Omega Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Omega Flex by 546.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Omega Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $150.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.63 and a 200-day moving average of $154.62. Omega Flex, Inc. has a one year low of $70.34 and a one year high of $193.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $3,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 844,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,577,937. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

