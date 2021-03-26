Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 300,400 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 300,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cimarex Energy worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 79,091 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 251.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XEC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XEC opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

