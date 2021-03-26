Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 52,800 Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,016,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.93% of Applied Genetic Technologies worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 180.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AGTC. Roth Capital upped their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.