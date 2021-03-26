Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 9,910 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,910 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Essent Group worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 60,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of ESNT opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.95. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The company had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on ESNT shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $185,146.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $656,003.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,664,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,600 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.