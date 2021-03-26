Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Cara Therapeutics worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 29,283 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Terrillion sold 1,946 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $29,773.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,436 shares in the company, valued at $649,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $40,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,123 shares of company stock valued at $917,535 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

