Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,062 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.56% of DLH worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DLH by 7,383.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DLH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DLH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in DLH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,871,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DLH alerts:

NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $10.05 on Friday. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. DLH had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $57.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on DLH from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC).

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.