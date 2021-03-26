Render Token Price Up 125.4% Over Last 7 Days (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, Render Token has traded up 125.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00002806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $233.42 million and $58.86 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00022681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00049761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.11 or 0.00648326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00064988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023400 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 516,347,972 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,429,838 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com

Render Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.