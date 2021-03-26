Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on REGI. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.89.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $63.44 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $547.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.26 million. On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 122,021 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,494,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 20,194.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 77,949 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.