Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,759.99

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,759.99 ($75.25) and traded as high as GBX 5,935 ($77.54). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 5,775 ($75.45), with a volume of 92,824 shares trading hands.

RSW has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Renishaw from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Renishaw from GBX 4,350 ($56.83) to GBX 5,185 ($67.74) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,455.83 ($58.22).

The firm has a market cap of £4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,014.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,759.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

About Renishaw (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

