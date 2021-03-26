Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th.

Rent-A-Center has raised its dividend payment by 391.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

RCII traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,114. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.66. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $64.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $716.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RCII shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $891,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

