Request Price Down 11.2% This Week (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, Request has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Request coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $137.46 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00022645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00049389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $353.25 or 0.00642084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00064978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00023530 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,884 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,883 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

