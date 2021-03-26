Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Aptinyx Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%.

APTX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.32.

APTX opened at $3.02 on Friday. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a market cap of $191.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 126.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aptinyx by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 556,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,422 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

