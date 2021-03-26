Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

