Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Azul (AZUL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Azul (NYSE: AZUL):
- 3/23/2021 – Azul was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $15.20 price target on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – Azul was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.
- 3/11/2021 – Azul was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/5/2021 – Azul was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/17/2021 – Azul was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/28/2021 – Azul was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of AZUL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.77. 1,705,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,177. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29. Azul S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $25.84.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Azul by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
