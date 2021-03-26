Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Azul (AZUL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Azul (NYSE: AZUL):

3/23/2021 – Azul was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $15.20 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Azul was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/11/2021 – Azul was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Azul was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Azul was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/28/2021 – Azul was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of AZUL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.77. 1,705,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,177. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29. Azul S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

Get Azul SA alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Azul by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.