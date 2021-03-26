Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Kering (PPRUY)

Kering (OTCMKTS: PPRUY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/15/2021 – Kering had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/15/2021 – Kering had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/10/2021 – Kering was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

3/8/2021 – Kering was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/4/2021 – Kering was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.

2/22/2021 – Kering had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/16/2021 – Kering had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/15/2021 – Kering had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/2/2021 – Kering is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kering stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.02. 39,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kering SA has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $74.44. The company has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

