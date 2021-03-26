Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Kingfisher (KGFHY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kingfisher (OTCMKTS: KGFHY):

3/25/2021 – Kingfisher had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/23/2021 – Kingfisher had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/22/2021 – Kingfisher was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/15/2021 – Kingfisher is now covered by analysts at DNB Markets. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Kingfisher had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/15/2021 – Kingfisher was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/12/2021 – Kingfisher was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Kingfisher had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Kingfisher stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 36,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,474. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. Kingfisher plc has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

