Research Analysts Set Expectations for aTyr Pharma, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for aTyr Pharma in a report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.17. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.33.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,552,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 89,908 shares in the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

