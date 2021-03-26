Research Analysts Set Expectations for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.24) EPS.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38).

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

ORIC stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $40.81.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 89,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $2,599,579.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $203,104.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,499 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,558.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,701 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 280.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 733,604 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 523,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after purchasing an additional 372,879 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,579,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,901,000 after purchasing an additional 229,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

