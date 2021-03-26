Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Apollo Global Management (APO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) in the last few weeks:

3/22/2021 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $53.00.

3/18/2021 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/12/2021 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

3/9/2021 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00.

2/8/2021 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/26/2021 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $46.97 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,861,000 after acquiring an additional 136,034 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,364,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,552,000 after acquiring an additional 62,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,794,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,853,000 after acquiring an additional 789,616 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,514 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

