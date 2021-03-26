Resolution Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 1,182,232 Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,182,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,860,000. Kilroy Realty comprises 1.6% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd owned about 1.03% of Kilroy Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRC. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 269.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 63.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,471,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,172,000 after purchasing an additional 105,231 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,508,000 after purchasing an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRC. Scotiabank raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,171. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $70.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. Analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

