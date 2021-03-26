Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,553,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,252 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.66% of Retail Properties of America worth $30,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

RPAI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. 44,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,669. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

