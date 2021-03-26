Reviewing Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) & STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) and STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Chimera Investment and STORE Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimera Investment 4.71% 11.73% 2.02% STORE Capital 31.33% 4.76% 2.53%

48.9% of Chimera Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of STORE Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chimera Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of STORE Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Chimera Investment and STORE Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimera Investment 1 2 2 0 2.20 STORE Capital 0 6 5 0 2.45

Chimera Investment presently has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential downside of 17.06%. STORE Capital has a consensus target price of $30.17, suggesting a potential downside of 10.59%. Given STORE Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe STORE Capital is more favorable than Chimera Investment.

Dividends

Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. STORE Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Chimera Investment pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. STORE Capital pays out 72.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chimera Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and STORE Capital has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Chimera Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chimera Investment and STORE Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimera Investment $1.36 billion 2.18 $413.55 million $2.25 5.72 STORE Capital $665.71 million 13.51 $284.98 million $1.99 16.95

Chimera Investment has higher revenue and earnings than STORE Capital. Chimera Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STORE Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Chimera Investment has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STORE Capital has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STORE Capital beats Chimera Investment on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, the company would not be subject to U.S. federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J. Zieg, and Michael T. Bennett on May 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

