Reviewing EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -2.59% -14.19% -8.21% Eventbrite -134.78% -63.75% -27.38%

EverQuote has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventbrite has a beta of 3.12, meaning that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.9% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Eventbrite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EverQuote and Eventbrite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 1 0 7 0 2.75 Eventbrite 0 3 2 0 2.40

EverQuote presently has a consensus target price of $57.43, suggesting a potential upside of 67.19%. Eventbrite has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 38.22%. Given EverQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EverQuote and Eventbrite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $248.81 million 3.93 -$7.12 million ($0.28) -122.68 Eventbrite $326.80 million 6.45 -$68.76 million ($0.84) -26.98

EverQuote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eventbrite. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eventbrite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EverQuote beats Eventbrite on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

