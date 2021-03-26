REVV 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21.36 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, REVV has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. One REVV token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001025 BTC on major exchanges. REVV has a market capitalization of $153.86 million and $21.36 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00060668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.37 or 0.00215808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $438.80 or 0.00813783 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00053089 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00077222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00027348 BTC.

REVV Token Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

REVV Token Trading

