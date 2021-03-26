RH (NYSE:RH) Trading 5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

RH (NYSE:RH) was up 5% on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $562.00 to $675.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. RH traded as high as $557.59 and last traded at $555.42. Approximately 8,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 447,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $529.08.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $485.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.27.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. RH’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

