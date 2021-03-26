Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 20,368 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,368 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of International Game Technology worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Game Technology by 81.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950,701 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,173,000 after buying an additional 384,233 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,776,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,654,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after acquiring an additional 133,912 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.34.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

