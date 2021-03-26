Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,420 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Dine Brands Global worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $88.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $92.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.76.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

DIN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,918 shares of company stock worth $2,044,810 in the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

