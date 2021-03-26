Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 5,447 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.37% of MarineMax worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 34,496 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth about $745,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 6.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 39,829 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarineMax alerts:

NYSE:HZO opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $115,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,142.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,500 shares of company stock worth $3,079,880 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.