Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 5,698 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,406,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,393,000 after acquiring an additional 190,493 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,033,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,527,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 825,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,784,000 after buying an additional 62,226 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 178,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 114,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $50.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

