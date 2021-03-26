Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 7,246 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of CommScope worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $1,152,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,335,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after purchasing an additional 814,475 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,023,000 after buying an additional 27,411 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CommScope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COMM shares. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. Equities research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

