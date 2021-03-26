Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 9,800 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Kraton worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraton during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Proxima Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 56.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

KRA opened at $36.40 on Friday. Kraton Co. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $406.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.50 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

