Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Heartland Express worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 4.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Heartland Express by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 18.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

HTLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $19.09 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.43 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

