Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Revance Therapeutics worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $842,216.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,703.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVNC opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.42. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.